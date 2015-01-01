|
Citation
|
Sreedaran P, Beniwal RP, Chari U, S ST, V VSS, Gupta V, Bhatia T, Deshpande SN. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2021; 43(2): 144-149.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34376890
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Brief contact interventions such as telephone-based contacts appear to be useful in individuals who attempted suicide. Most studies of telephone-based contacts in such individuals typically consisted of frequent phone reminders for adherence to treatment and seeking help for mental health issues. Telephone-based psychosocial interventions that incorporate elements of supportive and problem-solving strategies are of interest in Indian settings due to their potential application in mitigating the wide mental health gap. Feasibility studies of telephone-based psychosocial interventions could help ascertain the difficulties that arise in the implementation of such treatments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Suicide attempt; brief contact; psychosocial; telephone interventions