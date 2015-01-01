|
Sinha A, Gupta S, Ray M, Kumar S, Gupta AK. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2021; 43(2): 150-153.
(Copyright © 2021, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)
34376891
BACKGROUND: Suicide in armed forces is a matter of concern despite adequate prophylactic measures that have been adopted to reduce it. Military psychiatrists routinely conduct psychological autopsies. It may reveal various biopsychosocial factors leading to suicide and may be helpful in suicide prevention too. A few studies have been done in Indian Armed Forces but all of them involve cases of attempted suicide. Our study is different as it uses the methodology of psychological autopsy to find out various psychosocial factors of suicide in armed forces.
Language: en
psychological autopsy; armed forces; Completed suicides