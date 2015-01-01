SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hamza CA, Robinson K, Hasking PA, Heath NL, Lewis SP, Lloyd-Richardson E, Whitlock J, Wilson MS. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2021.1961782

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a commonly occurring, yet historically poorly understood, mental health concern among post-secondary students. The present study sought to identify the current knowledge needs of university stakeholders to inform training efforts around effective NSSI response and student support on university campuses. Participants were 1,762 university students, staff, and student-staff (77% female) from seven universities in Canada, the USA, New Zealand, and Australia. Participants completed an online survey about their attitudes and knowledge of both general mental health and NSSI. University stakeholders reported significantly greater stigma toward NSSI than mental illness in general. Student-staff reported greater perceived knowledge and comfort, and demonstrated greater knowledge of NSSI, than students and staff.

FINDINGS underscore the need for additional training and resources to reduce stigma and increase knowledge about NSSI on university campuses internationally.


Language: en

Keywords

stigma; Knowledge; students; nonsuicidal self-injury; post-secondary school

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print