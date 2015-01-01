|
López RJ, Follet L, Defayette AB, Whitmyre ED, Wolff J, Spirito A, Esposito-Smythers C. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: Cross-sectional research with adult samples suggests that hopelessness may indirectly affect suicidal ideation (SI) through overall depressive symptom severity. However, particular depressive symptom constellations, rather than overall symptoms, may underlie the association between hopelessness and SI. Yet, the cross-sectional nature of these studies precludes examination of the temporal associations among these constructs.
Language: en
adolescent; suicide; depressive symptoms; hopelessness