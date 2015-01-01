Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cross-sectional research with adult samples suggests that hopelessness may indirectly affect suicidal ideation (SI) through overall depressive symptom severity. However, particular depressive symptom constellations, rather than overall symptoms, may underlie the association between hopelessness and SI. Yet, the cross-sectional nature of these studies precludes examination of the temporal associations among these constructs.



METHODS: Using path analysis, the present study examined whether depression-related emotional problems mediate the relation between hopelessness and SI in a clinical sample of 110 adolescents over a 6-month period. The specificity of depression-related emotional problems as a mediator was also evaluated.



RESULTS: After accounting for covariates, results supported the specificity of 3-month depression-related emotional problems as a mediator of the association between baseline levels of hopelessness and 6-month SI.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest that treatment targeted specifically at hopelessness may help reduce depression-related emotional problems and lower SI, and ultimately, adolescent suicide risk.

