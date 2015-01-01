SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Goldner L, Shelef L, Goldstein BA, Scharf M. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23237

OBJECTIVES: The current study was aimed to identify the factors and mechanisms that promote nonsuicidal self-injury and suicidal ideation (SI) as precursors of suicidal behaviors in a sample of 553 Israeli active-duty soldiers.

METHODS: A mediation model was used to examine the contribution of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, emotion-regulation difficulties, habituation, and risk-taking behaviors to soldiers' self-injury and SI.

RESULTS: Results indicated direct effects between PTSD symptoms and self-injury and SI, as well as between emotion regulation difficulties and self-injury. Indirect effects were found between PTSD symptoms and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) through the mechanisms of habituation and risk-taking behavior and between difficulties in emotion regulation and NSSI through the mechanism of risk-taking behaviors.

CONCLUSION: To tackle soldiers' suicidal behaviors, clinicians might assess soldiers' PTSD symptoms and difficulties in emotion regulation and intervene by lessening their access to thrill-seeking situations and situations that increase habituation to pain and death.


emotion regulation; suicidal ideation; habituation; military service; nonsuicidal self-Injury; posttraumatic symptoms; risk-taking

