Logan TK, Lynch KR. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Much of the research on firearm owners implies that the U.S. population can be divided into two groups-those that own guns and those that do not; however, there is a third group-those thinking of getting a gun and almost nothing is known about this group. A survey on gun ownership, experiences, and behaviors was deployed online via Prolific in June and July 2020 to recruit women from the general U.S. population who were planning on getting a gun (n = 187), who owned a gun (n = 288) and who did not own or plan to own guns (n = 968).
fear of crime; depression; firearms; victimization; safety planning