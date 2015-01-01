|
Harari Y, Shawen N, Mummidisetty CK, Albert MV, Körding KP, Jayaraman A. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2021; 18(1): e124.
BACKGROUND: Falls are a leading cause of accidental deaths and injuries worldwide. The risk of falling is especially high for individuals suffering from balance impairments. Retrospective surveys and studies of simulated falling in lab conditions are frequently used and are informative, but prospective information about real-life falls remains sparse. Such data are essential to address fall risks and develop fall detection and alert systems. Here we present the results of a prospective study investigating a proof-of-concept, smartphone-based, online system for fall detection and notification.
Language: en
Fall detection system; Real-falls; SmartPhone