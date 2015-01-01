Abstract

The estimated cost to the Army for lower extremity fractures in 2017 was approximately $116 million. Direct medical expenses totaled $24 million, and indirect medical costs totaled $92 million ($900 thousand lost duty; $91 million limited duty). Foot and toe fractures, along with lower leg and ankle fractures accounted for the majority of soldiers' initial visits for care (n=4,482; 91.6%), and more than $103 million (89.0%) of overall costs ($116 million). Costs varied by location of care. In outpatient settings, initial visits for foot and toe injuries accounted for the highest costs: $49 million overall. Direct medical costs totaled $1.2 million, and indirect medical costs (limited duty) were $48 million. Conversely, in inpatient settings, lower leg and ankle fractures accounted for slightly more than half of all costs (overall $9 million; $4.8 million in direct medical costs and $4.5 million in indirect medical costs). The finding that the majority of costs related to lower extremity fractures were due to estimated days of lost or limited duty and associated loss of productivity justifies the inclusion of indirect cost estimates as a part of overall injury cost calculations.

Language: en