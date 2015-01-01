|
Citation
|
Dickerson KL, Milojevich HM, Quas JA. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recent decades have seen an alarming increase in rates of suicide among young people, including children and adolescents ("youth"). Although child maltreatment constitutes a well-established risk factor for suicidal ideation in youth, few efforts have focused on identifying factors associated with maltreated youths' increased risk for suicidal ideation, especially across development. The present study examined the relations between maltreated youths' (N = 279, M = 12.06 years, 52% female, 53% Latinx) perceptions of their social status and suicidal ideation and compared those relations between pre-adolescents and adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Child maltreatment; Suicidal ideation; Preadolescents; Subjective social status