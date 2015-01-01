|
Citation
|
Goings TC, Salas-Wright CP, Legette K, Belgrave FZ, Vaughn MG. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Previous studies have examined externalizing behaviors among African American youth using variable-centered approaches that study aggression and delinquency separately. However, aggression and delinquency often operate together in shaping adolescent behavior. For this reason, person-centered approaches are essential for identifying subgroups of African American youth using multiple indicators of aggression and delinquency to model the behavioral heterogeneity within this population. We examined the relationship between interpersonal, school, and parenting factors and externalizing behaviors among African American youth.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Adolescents; Substance use; Aggression; Black; Person-centered