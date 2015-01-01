Abstract

This paper aimed to explore the differences in subjective experiences of intoxication depending on drinking location and drink type.



METHODS: Data came from 32,194 respondents to The Global Drug Survey (GDS) 2015, an annual, cross-sectional, online survey. Respondents selected their usual drinking location (home alone: home with partner/family: house parties: pubs/bars or clubs) and usual drink (wine; beer/cider/lager; spirits or alcopops/coolers). They indicated how many drinks they required to reach three stages of intoxication (feeling the effects; an ideal stage of intoxication; and the tipping point) and how frequently they reached each stage.



RESULTS: Drink type affected grams of alcohol reported to reach the tipping point: 109 gm wine, 127 gm alcopops, 133 gm of beer, and 134 gm of spirts. Respondents who drank at home alone, or in clubs reached their tipping point more frequently compared to other locations.



CONCLUSIONS: Where people drink, and the type of alcohol they drink, affected the amount of alcohol reported to reach different stages of intoxication. Understanding why different drinking locations, and drink types lead to a need for greater consumption to reach an ideal state of drunkenness, such as social cues from other people who drink, may enable people to reduce their drinking.

