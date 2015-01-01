|
Mueller BC, Arbelaez RA. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) introduced its side impact ratings test in 2003. Despite manufacturers' improvements to airbags and vehicle structures, 45% of 2018 side crash fatalities on U.S. roadways were in good-rated vehicles, suggesting that more crashworthiness improvements are necessary. Crash trends indicate that the most promising avenue to address the remaining real-world injuries is a higher severity vehicle-to-vehicle test using a barrier to represent a striking sport-utility vehicle (SUV). Laboratory tests comparing striking SUVs with the current IIHS moving deformable barrier (MDB) showed discrepancies in damage patterns and injury measures. The current study outlines the characteristics of a multi-stiffness aluminum honeycomb barrier to represent a modern SUV-striking vehicle in side impact crash tests.
crashworthiness; barrier; crash testing; IIHS; Side impact