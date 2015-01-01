Abstract

Two-lane rural highways represent the absolute majority of road networks globally, but there is a noticeable lack of research on this type of road for traffic planning purposes. This paper presents the relationship between average flow speed on two-lane rural highways and traffic volume and composition, and roadway horizontal and vertical geometric characteristics, expressed in the form of a volume-delay function. A new volume-delay function was developed through a combination of field research and traffic microsimulation. Field research was conducted on the main road network in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In total, more than 1 million simulations of different traffic situations were performed in an automated process. The results showed that a combination of traffic composition and geometric features (bendiness and longitudinal grade) has a crucial impact on average flow speed. The new proposed model predicts average flow speed in various traffic situations with high reliability (