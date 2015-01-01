|
Driver perception-reaction time and ability to sustain attention decrease as drivers become drowsy. The consequences of drowsy driving crashes are often worse on interstate highways due to the relatively high travel speeds typical on such facilities. To address the problem of driver fatigue, rest areas are often located along interstates and other long-distance highways to serve as public facilities at which motorists can take a break from driving. This paper explores the relationship between a range of crash factors and the injury severity outcomes of drowsy driving crashes on interstates in Alabama. The crash outcomes were examined in relation to interstate rest area locations.
Crash severity; Driver fatigue; Drowsy driving; Interstate; Mixed logit; Rest area