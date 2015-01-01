Abstract

This study aims to examine the effects of moving work-zone speed, working lane position, and traffic condition on the travel delay, crash risk, and mortality risk at moving work zones by using microscopic traffic simulation approaches. Two surrogate safety measures including TTC (Time to Collision) and Delta-V are employed to represent the vehicle crash risk and mortality risk, respectively. The simulation experiment is conducted based on the observation data from the road network located in the Haidian District of Beijing. Simulation results show that the moving work-zone speed exhibits higher effects on the travel delay, vehicle crash risk, and mortality risk under the smooth traffic state, as compared with those under the congested traffic state. Greater travel delay and higher crash risk are closely associated with the lanes where there are a larger proportion of vehicles whereas the highest mortality risk is for vehicles traveling in the fast lane. The simulation results also show that the vehicles near the moving work zone are associated with high vehicle crash risk, whereas an increased crash risk is also found for the vehicles far from the moving work zone.

Language: en