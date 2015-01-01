Abstract

One of the miserable traffic safety concerns in Pakistan is the enormous increase in the number of drivers on roads without prior driving training1 and who drive without driving licenses. This paper examines the effects of driving training and driving license on aberrant driving behaviors of Pakistani drivers. A questionnaire enquiring driving behaviors, sociodemographic characteristics, driving training, and driving license was implemented via the Internet, among a representative sample (N = 396) of Pakistani drivers. Principal component analysis (PCA) with varimax rotation showed that Pakistani drivers are involved in self-willed violations/errors, distracted violations, and risky violations/errors. The results of proportional odds (PO) model showed that driving training had a significant effect on self-willed violations/errors, whereas driving license showed a significant effect on distracted violations. The results of binary logistic regression elucidated that distracted violations and driving license were the significant factors that influence road traffic accidents (RTAs) involvement. The results also highlighted that the aberrant driving behaviors are attributable to some sociodemographic characteristics. This study suggested the lack of proper system regarding driving training and driving license was likely to be associated with the increasing likelihood of traffic safety problems in Pakistan.

