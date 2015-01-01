|
Weng J, Gan X, Chen J. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2021; 13(8): 822-841.
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Considering the varying effects of influencing factors, this study aims to model the relationship between crash frequency and influencing factors for the highways involving traffic hazards and involving no traffic hazards separately. Two spatial-temporal interaction effect models are built with highway crash data occurring on the highway network comprising 11 highways managed by the China Communication Construction Co (CCCC) Asset Management Company. The model results show that there exist no significant spatial-temporal interaction effects for the highway crashes. The highway crash frequency for the highways involving traffic hazards is significantly larger than that for the highways involving no traffic hazards. The influencing factors such as the highway segment length, monthly traffic volume, and pavement width are found to exhibit much bigger effects for the highways involving traffic hazards than for the highways involving no traffic hazards.
Language: en
crash frequency; heterogeneity; spatial-temporal interaction model; traffic hazard