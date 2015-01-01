Abstract

Currently, the use of civil drones at airports is statutorily prohibited in most countries. This is due to threats to safety associated with the flying of drones over such facilities. The research reported in this paper deals with the development of a method for enhancing the safety of the movement of drones and, in that context, a special system for managing the route of drones. The proposed system makes it possible to employ drones safely at airports via confining the zone of their flight to a strictly designated corridor. This should help stave off the threat of drones colliding with other, land and air, transportation vehicles employed at an airport, particular elements thereof, and people. The development of this system may create the conditions for the removal of existing restrictions on the use of drones at airports. In addition to providing boosts in safety, the system helps manage the route of a drone. To enable the practical use of the proposed route management system, the authors have developed a special methodology for deploying it at airports.

