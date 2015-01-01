Abstract

Traffic simulation can help to evaluate the impact of different mobility behaviors on the traffic flow from safety, efficiency, and environmental views. The objective of this paper is to extend the SUMO (Simulation of Urban Mobility) road traffic simulator to model and evaluate the impact of motorcycles mobility on vehicular traffic. First, we go through diverse mobility aspects and models for motorcycles in SUMO. Later, we opt for the most suitable mobility models of motorcycles. Finally, the impact of motorcycle mobility on different kinds of vehicles is investigated in terms of environment, fuel consumption, velocity and travel time. The result of modeling and evaluation shows that based on the mobility model of the motorcycle, vehicular traffic flow can be enhanced or deteriorated.

Language: en