Citation
Kaggwa MM, Muwanguzi M, Nduhuura E, Kajjimu J, Arinaitwe I, Kule M, Najjuka SM, Rukundo GZ. BJPsych Int. 2021; 18(3): 63-67.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
DOI
PMID
34382950
Abstract
University students are in transition to adulthood and face multiple challenges that may lead to suicide. They are reported to have a higher risk of suicide by the World Health Organization. As there is no national suicide database in Uganda, we analysed student suicide using the press/media reports of suicides published between 2010 and 2020. A total of deaths by 23 suicide were identified: 19 were males, relationship problems were the main suicide reason (n = 6) and hanging was the most frequently used suicide method (n = 7). A strategic intervention to tackle suicide risk among university students is warranted.
Language: en
Keywords
university students; Suicide; youth; students; media reporting suicide