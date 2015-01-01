SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Skuse D. BJPsych Int. 2021; 18(3): 53.

(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

10.1192/bji.2021.29

34382958

Stigma and alienation are suffered by many individuals with mental health disorders, in societies around the world. Rejection is all the more common among those who have intellectual disabilities or who are from ethnic minorities. In this issue, three papers consider the suffering experienced by patients with vulnerabilities that militate against their being in receipt of the psychiatric care they assuredly deserve.


bullying; discrimination; refugees; intellectual disability; Roma

