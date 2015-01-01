Abstract

BACKGROUND: The incidence of depression is increasing worldwide. Depression can lead to poor physical health and even suicide. However, in high-income countries, only about 50% of the people with depression receive appropriate therapy, and the detection rate of depression in low- and middle-income countries is relatively lower. Web-based self-management enables remote treatment and solves the problem of insufficient psychological treatment resources. Many past studies have evaluated the effectiveness of web-based self-management of depression, but there has been no synthesis of evidence. Therefore, this study conducted a meta-analysis of the effectiveness of web-based self-management for depressive symptoms.



METHOD: Six electronic databases (Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, CINAHL, and PsycINFO) were searched in September 2020. All literature referring to the effects of web-based self-management on depression were shortlisted by performing the medical subject headings (MeSH) search combined with a text word search.



RESULTS: A total of 18 eligible randomized controlled trials were identified, and the results from 3055 participants were consolidated. The web-based self-management group exhibited a greater reduction in depressive symptoms than the control group (g = - 0.46; 95% CI: 0.62,0.30), and there was no evidence of publication bias. Subgroup analysis revealed that patients with moderate-to-severe depression benefited from web-based self-management interventions. In terms of interventions, those based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) were highly effective. We noted that the longer the intervention time, the better was the improvement in the status of depression. Furthermore, it was established that participants who communicated with therapists and showed greater adherence to the intervention experienced significant improvement in their symptoms. The results of the intervention group were better than those of the waiting-list, treatment-as-usual, and online psychoeducation groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Web-based self-management is a promising therapy for depression. Future research should aim to refine these aspects of the intervention to achieve a beneficial impact.

