Embolo FN, Bellamkonda N, Dickson D, Motwani G, Mbeboh SN, Mbiarikai M, Oben E, Oke R, Dicker RA, Juillard C, Christie SA, Chichom-Mefire A. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: The majority of studies investigating the epidemiology of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in sub-Saharan Africa are primarily hospital-based, missing fatal, mild, and other cases of TBI that do not present to formal care settings. This study aims to bridge this gap in data by describing the epidemiology of TBI in the Southwest Region of Cameroon.
Language: en
Traumatic brain injury; Cameroon; TBI; sub-Saharan Africa