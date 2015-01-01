Abstract

Alcohol marketing is linked to heavy consumption. Researchers have begun to examine how the alcohol industry has adapted its marketing practices during the 2020 Global COVID-19 pandemic. In Canada, Nova Scotia's culture of heavy drinking has been identified as a cause for concern by community, health care and government. This case study examines how one alcohol company coopted the facilities, staff, logos and fundraising efforts of a local health charity to market the sale and home delivery of a 6% alcohol by volume product via social media. This case study details the marketing practices of the alcohol brand, suggests why the marketing practices are problematic and concludes with recommendations for health promotion practice as well as suggestions for future research.

