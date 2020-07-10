Abstract

This study aims to determine the prevalence of and risk factors for intimate partner violence (IPV) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cross-sectional study was conducted with 1,036 women in Turkey who were either married or had an intimate partner. The data were collected between June 20 and July 10, 2020. Experience of any form of IPV (physical (10.1%), sexual (4.0%), psychological (32.2%) or economic (11.5%) was reported by 35.5% of the participants. Regression analyses revealed that exposure to IPV during the pandemic was significantly associated with being married, having children, unemployment, poor marital/relationship satisfaction, an increased workload in the household and the negative effect of quarantine on mood (p < 0.05). Educational programs need to be prepared for the prevention of IPV during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the acquisition of protective behaviors toward women victims of IPV.

Language: en