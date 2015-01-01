SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dustin RH, Winters BA. J. Perioper. Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Association for Perioperative Practice)

DOI

10.1177/17504589211020905

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for the adolescent population, and as such, should be considered when adolescents have any contact with the healthcare system, including perioperative appointments. Although some surgical facilities screen patients with a history of suicide attempt or severe mental health conditions, many adolescents who have died by suicide do not have official mental health diagnoses or history of previous suicide attempt. Because of the impact surgery can have on mental health, each adolescent should be screened for suicide risk during pre-surgical consult appointments to assess suicide risk and take proper precautions, as needed. Suicide screening should be implemented as part of the focused assessment prior to surgery to more comprehensively combat the rising suicide rates of adolescents. This paper provides recommendations to direct care of adolescent surgical patients at risk for suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Suicide; Surgery; Mental health; Media use; Opioid; Perioperative; Suicide screening

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print