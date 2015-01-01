Abstract

Penetrating chest trauma is associated with significant morbidity and mortality due to direct injury to vital organs located within the thorax. This is a case of a 53-year-old man who presented with a self-inflicted penetrating chest trauma using a solar powered garden light. The light penetrated the left side of his chest resulting in a haemopneumothorax, diaphragmatic perforation and pericardial haematoma. The patient underwent an urgent explorative thoracotomy for the removal of the garden light, repair of the diaphragmatic perforation and wedge resections of the perforated lung parenchyma. Postoperatively, the patient recovered in the intensive care before being transferred to the psychiatric department.

Language: en