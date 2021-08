Abstract

In 2019, women were more likely than men to feel worried, nervous, or anxious on a daily basis (15.0% versus 10.2%). Women were also more likely to feel depressed daily (4.9%) compared with men (3.5%). A higher percentage of women than men reported experiencing daily feelings of both anxiety and depression (3.9% versus 2.6%).



* With 95% confidence intervals indicated by error bars. [figure]



† Based on a response to the question, "How often do you feel worried, nervous, or anxious? Would you say daily, weekly, monthly, a few times a year, or never?"



§ Based on a response to the question, "How often do you feel depressed? Would you say daily, weekly, monthly, a few times a year, or never?"



¶ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2019. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/index.htm

