Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To test the hypothesis that poor sleep quality has a stronger negative effect on cognitive control function and psychological health after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) than after orthopedic injury.



METHOD: Patients with mTBI (n = 197) and trauma controls with orthopedic injuries (n = 82) were included in this prospective longitudinal study. The participants (age 16-60) completed three computerized neurocognitive tests assessing response speed and accuracy at 2 weeks and 3 months after injury, as well as questionnaires and interviews assessing sleep quality and psychological distress at 2 weeks, 3 months, and 12 months after injury. Separate linear mixed models (LMMs) for each of the outcome measures (response speed, response accuracy, psychological distress) were performed.



RESULTS: We observed a significant interaction effect between poor sleep quality and group (mTBI vs. trauma controls) in the response speed (p =.028) and psychological distress (p =.001) models, driven by a greater negative impact of poor sleep quality on response speed and psychological distress in the mTBI group. We found no such interaction effect for response accuracy (p =.825), and poor sleep quality was associated with worse accuracy to a similar extent for both groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings show that poor sleep quality has a more negative impact on cognitive control function and psychological outcome in patients with mTBI, compared to trauma controls. This indicates an increased vulnerability to poor sleep quality in patients who have suffered an mTBI. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

