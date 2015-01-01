|
Muzzi D, Blaeser AM, Niedecker J, Gonzalez-Lomas G. Phys. Sportsmed. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
BACKGROUND: Professional bare-knuckle fighting (BKF) is a variation of boxing which held its first modern legal event in 2018 in Wyoming. Since then, the sport has expanded with state-sanctioned events held in Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, Kansas, and Alabama. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the epidemiology of injuries in bare-knuckle fighting bouts and to discern any trends which may distinguish it from traditional boxing with padded gloves.
Language: en
injuries; epidemiology; concussion; Bare-knuckle fighting; boxing; traumatic brain injury (TBI)