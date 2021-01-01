Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Individuals who experience interpersonal trauma (e.g., intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and adverse childhood experiences) are disproportionately affected by the opioid epidemic; however, not all will engage in opioid misuse behaviors. Personal resources, such as coping, social support, and self-efficacy, may attenuate the negative effects of trauma and foster resiliency. This study examines how personal resources affect opioid misuse among individuals with a history of interpersonal trauma.



METHOD: Data were collected from a convenience sample (N = 236) through a cross-sectional, self-report survey. Latent profile analysis identified subgroups with different personal resource profiles based on coping behaviors, social support, and health-related self-efficacy. Logistic regression examined subgroup differences in sociodemographics and opioid misuse behaviors.



RESULTS: Results supported a 3-class (low, moderate, and high personal resource groups) and 4-class model (low, internal, external, and high resource groups). Males, African Americans, and Hispanics were more likely to have low resource profiles. Low resource groups had the highest probability of reporting opioid misuse; however, there were no significant between-class differences after adjusting for depressive symptoms, pain intensity, sex, race/ethnicity, and age. Pain intensity and depressive symptoms largely accounted for subgroup differences in opioid misuse.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that sex and race/ethnicity play an important role in the personal resource profiles of individuals with a history of interpersonal trauma. Interventions to promote resiliency and mitigate the effects of trauma on opioid misuse should consider personal resource profiles, mental health, and effective pain management. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en