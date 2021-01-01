Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Research suggests that the overuse of maladaptive emotion regulation strategies, such as avoidance, represents a vulnerability following trauma exposure. Conversely, self-compassion, which impacts emotion regulation through the acceptance of negative emotions, may be an adaptive strategy for managing posttraumatic stress (PTS).



METHOD: An experimental design was used to examine whether a single-session of self-compassion training improved self-compassion and decreased difficulties in emotion regulation, compared to muscle relaxation training, for trauma-exposed undergraduates.



RESULTS: Findings replicated previous research among these three constructs (PTS, self-compassion, and difficulties with emotion regulation), with relationships found in the expected directions. However, there was not conclusive evidence to suggest that participating in a brief self-compassion intervention was more effective for reducing difficulties with emotion regulation than participating in a muscle relaxation training intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: Results supported inverse associations between self-compassion and posttraumatic stress, as well as self-compassion and difficulties with emotion regulation. Future research is needed to investigate how self-compassion skills training can be best utilized to produce clinically significant and long-lasting changes in emotion regulation. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en