Abstract

There are limited studies looking at injury statistics for Rugby Sevens. This study aims to assess injury patterns among amateur players participating in the annual Singapore Cricket Club Rugby Sevens International tournament from 2012 to 2017, by performing a retrospective review of their injury data. Outcome measures include injury incidence rate, injury site, and comparative injury incidence between successive days of competition. A total of 343 injuries were recorded over 6 tournaments, with an injury incidence of 348.0 per 1000 player hours. The lower limb was the most commonly injured site (45.8%), and there was greater incidence of injuries on day 3 of competition compared to day 1 in 2013 and 2016. This study reports a higher level of background risk to Rugby Sevens than is reported in literature. A well designed-prospective injury surveillance study will be necessary to confirm these findings and to investigate risk factors to guide injury prevention programmes.

Language: en