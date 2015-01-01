Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sleep deprived people have difficulties to perform daily activities. Their performance depends on three basic cognitive processes: attention, working memory, and executive functions.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to identify which speciﬁc components of these cognitive processes are more susceptible to a 24-h sleep deprivation period. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Participants were 23 undergraduate students assigned to one of two groups: a control group (n=11, age=18.73±1.62 years) and a sleep deprivation group (n=12, age=18.08±1.16 years). After sleeping freely, control group participants performed a continuous performance task to evaluate the components of attention, a phonological and a visuospatial tasks to record these components of working memory, and a Stroop-like task to assess cognitive inhibition and ﬂexibility, two components of executive functions, at noon for 3 days. Whereas, the sleep deprivation group participants performed the same tasks at noon: after sleeping freely for one night, after a 24-h sleep deprivation, and after one recovery night.



RESULTS: After the sleep deprivation, participants had a signiﬁcant reduction in tonic alertness, selective and sustained attention, components of attention; and in cognitive inhibition, component of executive functions.



CONCLUSION: A 24-h sleep deprivation period reduces several speciﬁc components of the basic cognitive processes, which are crucial for performing many everyday activities, thus increasing the risk of errors and accidents.

