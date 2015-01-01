|
Larrateguy LD, Pais CM, Larrateguy LI, Larrateguy SD, Schlotthauer G. Sleep Sci. 2021; 14(2): 164-168.
(Copyright © 2021, Brazilian Association of Sleep, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
34381580
OBJECTIVES: Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is a highly prevalent symptom that increases the risk of traffic accidents and deteriorates the quality of life. The diagnosis of EDS is difficult because of the complex infrastructure that is required. The new test here proposed assesses the ability of a simple test of simplify the detection of daytime sleepiness compared with the OSLER test. MATERIAL AND METHODS: In the new test, during 20 minute subjects were asked to pass a ﬁnger by a groove in response to a light emitting diode, inside dark glasses, which was lit for 1s in every three, with headphones that reduce the ambient noise and was compared with the OSLER test on each subject in random order.
Language: en
Wakefulness; Sleep Apnea Syndromes; Sleepiness