Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is a highly prevalent symptom that increases the risk of traffic accidents and deteriorates the quality of life. The diagnosis of EDS is difficult because of the complex infrastructure that is required. The new test here proposed assesses the ability of a simple test of simplify the detection of daytime sleepiness compared with the OSLER test. MATERIAL AND METHODS: In the new test, during 20 minute subjects were asked to pass a ﬁnger by a groove in response to a light emitting diode, inside dark glasses, which was lit for 1s in every three, with headphones that reduce the ambient noise and was compared with the OSLER test on each subject in random order.



RESULTS: The proposed method showed a sensitivity of 100% and a speciﬁcity of 61%, with a positive predictive value of 67% and negative predictive value of 100% when compared with the OSLER test. The value of area under the ROC curve was 0.81 (0.62-0.99), p=0.013. In a Bland-Altman plot, most of the latency times differences are in the 95% agreement interval (p=0.05). In addition, the conﬁdence interval of the mean and most of the positive results are above the zero line. The Cohens Kappa coefficient obtained is 0.58 (95% CI 0.29-0.88).



CONCLUSION: In this sample of patients, the proposed method detects EDS in a similar way as OSLER test and can be performed in different environments without requiring special infrastructure or expert personnel.

