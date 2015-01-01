Abstract

Data from 213 adults were analyzed to test the stress accumulation and stress sensitization models as they relate to daily mood, health behaviors and social interactions. Adults reported on childhood adversity, past year adversity, and daily experiences on 14 evenings.



RESULTS largely supported the stress accumulation and not stress sensitization model such that childhood and past year adversity had independent but not synergistic effects on daily experiences. Both adversity measures were independently associated with greater daily negative affect and negative affect variability. Childhood adversity independently associated with greater mean variability in daily positive affect. Past year adversity was associated with more daily social activities, greater odds of reporting interpersonal tension at least once, and daily tension. Although childhood adversity was associated with greater odds of sharing about one's day at least once, past year adversity was associated with more daily sharing and childhood adversity with less. Both measures were unrelated to daily health behaviors except childhood adversity was associated with lower odds of being a current drinker. The only support for the stress sensitization model was number of daily cigarettes among smokers. Our findings suggest childhood and recent adversity independently relate to adults' daily experiences and should be considered jointly. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

