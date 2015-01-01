|
Citation
|
Poteat VP, Calzo JP, Yoshikawa H, Rosenbach SB, Ceccolini CJ, Marx RA. Am. Educ. Res. J. 2019; 56(6): 2262-2294.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American Educational Research Association, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34385714
|
Abstract
|
School-based extracurricular settings could promote dialogue on sociopolitical crises. We considered immigration discussions within Gender-Sexuality Alliances (GSAs), which address multiple systems of oppression. Among 361 youth and 58 advisors in 38 GSAs (19 in 2016-2017/Year 1; 19 in 2017-2018/Year 2), youth in Year 1 reported increased discussions from baseline throughout the remaining school year; differences were non-significant in Year 2. In both years, youth reporting greater self-efficacy to promote social justice, and GSAs with advisors reporting greater self-efficacy to address culture, race, and immigration discussed immigration more over the year (adjusting for baseline). In interviews, 38 youth described circumstances promoting or inhibiting discussions: demographic representation, open climates, critical reflection, fear or consequences of misspeaking, discomfort, agenda restrictions, and advisor roles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Extracurricular groups; Gender-sexuality alliance; Immigration; LGBTQ youth; Social justice