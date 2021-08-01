|
Citation
|
Williams BM, Schneider A, Gallaher J, Charles A. Am. J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Little is known about potential disparities in end-of-life care in trauma. We examined racial/ethnic differences in withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment (WLST) in non-head injury trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
End of life care; Palliative care; Traumatic injury; Withdrawal of life sustaining treatment