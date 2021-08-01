SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williams BM, Schneider A, Gallaher J, Charles A. Am. J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.amjsurg.2021.08.007

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about potential disparities in end-of-life care in trauma. We examined racial/ethnic differences in withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment (WLST) in non-head injury trauma.

METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed the National Trauma Databank (2017-2018), including patients ≥ 18 years without head injury. We performed a bivariate analysis by WLST status and used logistic regression to estimate adjusted odds of WLST by racial/ethnic group.

RESULTS: Of 942,914 identified, 20,052 (2.1%) died. Of those who died, WLST occurred in 29.9%. The adjusted odds of WLST were lower in Blacks (OR 0.48, 95% CI 0.41-0.57) and Hispanics (OR 0.71, 95% CI 0.57-0.89) than Whites. The predicted probability of WLST in Black patients remained lower than Whites at 30 days.

CONCLUSIONS: Among non-head injured dying patients, Blacks and Hispanics are less likely to utilize WLST than Whites. Further investigation into the socio-cultural norms and institutional distrust influencing these differences is imperative.


Language: en

Keywords

End of life care; Palliative care; Traumatic injury; Withdrawal of life sustaining treatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print