Abstract

Falls among older people are highly prevalent, serious and costly, and translation of evidence about falls prevention needs to occur urgently. GPs can identify older people at risk of falling and put preventative measures in place before a fall. Because GPs are key to identifying older people at risk of falls and managing falls risk, this study explored how GPs adapted to the iSOLVE (Integrated SOLutions for sustainable falls preVEntion) process to embed evidence-based falls prevention strategies within primary care, and whether and how they changed their practice. A theoretically informed qualitative study using normalisation process theory was conducted in parallel to the iSOLVE trial to elicit GPs' views about the iSOLVE process. Data were coded and a thematic analysis of interview transcripts was conducted using constant comparison between the data and themes as they developed. In all, 24 of 32 eligible GPs (75%) from general practices located in the North Sydney Primary Health Network, Australia, were interviewed. Six themes were identified: (1) making it easy to ask the iSOLVE questions; (2) internalising the process; (3) integrating the iSOLVE into routine practice; (4) addressing assumptions about patients and fall prevention; (5) the degree of change in practice; and (6) contextual issues influencing uptake. The iSOLVE project focused on practice change, and the present study indicates that practice change is possible. How GPs addressed falls prevention in their practice determined the translation of evidence into everyday practice. Support tools for falls prevention must meet the needs of GPs and help with decision making and referral. Fall prevention can be integrated into routine GP practice through the iSOLVE process to tailor fall risk management.Trial Registry.This trial was registered with the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry (www.anzctr.org.au; Trial ID: ACTRN12615000401550).

