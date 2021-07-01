Abstract

BACKGROUND: The evaluation of the present state of disaster preparedness among nurses in developing countries is not very well elucidated. Therefore, it is crucial to identify the adequacy of disaster preparedness among nurses in such countries and to examine the factors that influence the preparedness of nurses with regard to disaster management.



METHODS: A cross-sectional methodological design was used. A convenient sampling method was used to recruit 370 registered nurses from two hospitals in Saudi Arabia. Data were collected using valid and reliable self-reported questionnaires, including the Disaster Preparedness Evaluation Tool, Practice Environment Scale-Nursing Work Index, and Self-Regulation Scale.



RESULTS: The final model, with good fit indices, revealed that the disaster preparedness of nurses was significantly influenced by nurses' skills, knowledge, leadership ability and support, self-regulation, nursing quality of care, disaster training, disaster experience, and workplace participation. Altogether, these factors explained 68% of the total variance.



CONCLUSION: The factors influencing the preparedness of nurses for disaster are more complex than previously understood. Our model, created and tested using structural equation modelling, merits further research to extend our understanding of how nurses' perception of disaster management is influenced by organizational characteristics in the hospital work environment.

