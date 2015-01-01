Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the prevalence of and factors associated with PTSD among adult females in Nigeria, particularly those who live in slums. PTSD is a mental health condition that develops among some individuals who experience or witness a traumatic event. Several other factors could place individuals at heightened risk of PTSD including stress and comorbid mental disorders. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the prevalence and factors associated with PTSD among female urban slum dwellers in Ibadan, Nigeria.



METHODS: We conducted a cross sectional survey using multistage sampling of 550 women aged 18 and above from selected slums. Interviewer administered questionnaires were used to elicit information on experience of childhood trauma, recent stressors, intimate partner violence, other mental disorders, sociodemographic characteristics and PTSD. PTSD was measured using the Harvard Trauma Questionnaire (HTQ) which is based on DSM IV. A multivariable linear regression model was built to test associations between PTSD and independent variables.



RESULTS: The prevalence for PTSD was found to be 4.18% and the mean PTSD score was 5.80 ± 7.11. Sexual abuse in childhood, past year intimate partner violence and anxiety were significantly associated with higher PTSD scores. PTSD was not significantly associated with a history of recent stressors. Education, employment and marital status were not associated with PTSD however, age and wealth index showed marginal association with PTSD.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of PTSD among women living in Ibadan slums was relatively low. Both child sexual abuse and intimate partner violence can be prevented. We also recommend longitudinal studies to better understand risk and protective factors.

