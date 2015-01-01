|
Citation
|
Sekoni O, Mall S, Christofides N. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1546.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Little is known about the prevalence of and factors associated with PTSD among adult females in Nigeria, particularly those who live in slums. PTSD is a mental health condition that develops among some individuals who experience or witness a traumatic event. Several other factors could place individuals at heightened risk of PTSD including stress and comorbid mental disorders. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the prevalence and factors associated with PTSD among female urban slum dwellers in Ibadan, Nigeria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Nigeria; *Post-traumatic stress disorder; *Traumatic events; *Urban slum