Eisen ML, Goodman GS, Diep J, Lacsamana M, Ristrom LJ, Qin JJ. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study examined the recorded interviews of 132 children between 3 and 16-years of age who were involved in a forensic investigation evaluating allegations of sexual and/or physical abuse. As part of this investigation, two interviews were conducted over a 5-day period. The interviews were analyzed to examine how frequently these children disclosed substantiated allegations of abuse when asked directly about these experiences in one or both interviews.
Language: en
Sexual abuse; Denials; Disclosures