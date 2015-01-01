Abstract

AIM: This study aim was to investigate if prelicensure baccalaureate nursing students gained more knowledge from a live or virtual disaster simulation. The study goal was to inform the use of e-learning or traditional textbooks in undergraduate nursing population health courses.



BACKGROUND: Weather-related disasters have increased in frequency and severity in the past ten years, with 2020 being the most active storm season ever seen (National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, 2021.) Even with advances in early warning systems and mitigation efforts, educating student nurses in disaster response remains a priority. Due to the impact of Covid-19 quarantine policies, many in-person student learning labs and clinical experiences were cancelled. However, virtual simulation offers an alternative to developing nursing student skills and clinical reasoning ability (Aebersold, 2018; Fogg et al., 2020).



DESIGN: A randomized quasi-experimental, repeated measures 2 × 2 crossover design (Kim, 2018) was applied, which allowed students to participate in both the live and virtual simulations.



METHODS: Analysis was conducted using paired samples t-test to evaluate knowledge gains. To measure students' self-assessment of knowledge, Unver et al. (2018) 12-item survey was administered. To explore students' own perceptions about the disaster simulations, semi-structured interview questions were offered through private Wiki postings. The responses were analyzed using Saldaña's in vivo coding (2015) and thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Students retained more empirical knowledge following the virtual assignment as compared to the disaster simulation, except in two items addressing triage. Neither age, years of education, or GPA impacted test results. However, students' own assessment of learning did not differ between live and virtual simulations. In all but three items, students perceived a significant increase (p < .05) in their learning following the simulation, regardless whether it was live or virtual. In narrative responses, students overwhelmingly cited the benefit of an in-person simulation. However, they did not believe that they were prepared adequately for the live simulation. They also expressed that they would be more prepared if the simulation was repeated. Students expressed discomfort, even distress, regarding not being able to care adequately for everyone, even though it was a simulation (See Table 5). This highlighted that live simulations can affect students emotionally, and follow-up debriefing is essential to help in both acknowledging and processing student feelings.



CONCLUSION: These findings, which support the use of virtual disaster training in nursing education, are especially important in the light of Covid-19 and increasing threat of storm disasters.

