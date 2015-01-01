Abstract

Traffic safety problems are still very serious and human factor is the one of most important factors affecting traffic crashes. Taking Next Generation Simulation (NGSIM) data as the research object, this study defines six control indicators and uses principal component analysis and K-means++ clustering methods to get the driving style of different drivers. Then use the Bayesian Networks Toolbox (BNT) and MCMC algorithm to realize the structure learning of Bayesian network. and parameter learning was completed through Netica software. Finally, the vehicle-based traffic crash risk model was created to conduct sensitivity analysis, posterior probability inference, and simulation data was used to detect the feasibility of the model. The results show that the Bayesian network modeling can not only express the relationship between the crash risk and various driving behaviors, but also dig out the inherent relationship between different influencing factors and investigate the causes of driving risks. The results will be beneficial to accurately identify and prevent risky driving behavior.

