Abstract

Landslides are major natural hazards that have a wide impact on human life, property, and natural environment. This study is intended to provide an improved framework for the assessment of landslide vulnerability mapping (LVM) in Chukha Dzongkhags (district) of Bhutan. Both physical (22 nos.) and social (9 nos.) conditioning factors were considered to model vulnerability using deep learning neural network (DLNN), artificial neural network (ANN) and convolution neural network (CNN) approaches. Selection of the factors was conceded by the collinearity test and information gain ratio. Using Google Earth images, official data, and field inquiry a total of 350 (present and historical) landslides were recorded and training and validation sets were prepared following the 70:30 ratio. Nine LVMs were produced i.e. a landslide susceptibility (LS), one social vulnerability (SV) and a relative vulnerability (RLV) map for each model. The performance of the models was evaluated by area under curve (AUC) of receiver operating characteristics (ROC), relative landslide density index (R-index) and different statistical measures. The combined vulnerability map of social and physical factors using CNN (CNN-RLV) had the highest goodness-of-fit and excellent performance (AUC = 0.921, 0.928) followed by DLNN and ANN models. This approach of combined physical and social factors create an appropriate and more accurate LVM that may-support landslide prediction and management.

