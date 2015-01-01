|
Pollmann JB, Nielsen ABS, Andersen SB, Karstoft KI. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PURPOSE: Previous research has identified social support to be associated with risk of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among military personnel. While the lack of social support influences PTSD symptomatology, it is unknown how changes in perceived social support affect the PTSD symptom level in the aftermath of deployment. Furthermore, the influence of specific sources of social support from pre- to post-deployment on level of PTSD symptoms is unknown. We aim to examine how changes in perceived social support (overall and from specific sources) from pre- to 2.5 year post-deployment are associated with the level of post-deployment PTSD symptoms.
Language: en
Deployment; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Follow-up; Military personnel; Perceived social support