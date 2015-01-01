Abstract

BACKGROUND: Numerous predisposing factors are known for patellar dislocations but the extent to which these or the trauma cause the dislocation is often unclear.



AIM: This study investigated whether the analysis of the accident mechanism and anatomical predisposition in juvenile patellar dislocations enables a conclusion as to the causality. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Retrospective cohort study, evidence level III. In-house employers' liability insurance association (BG) cases with the diagnosis of patella dislocation in patients under 18 years were descriptively evaluated with respect to demographic and predisposing aspects as well as regarding accident information. The accident mechanisms were sorted into subgroups: direct impact, trivial trauma, fall, torsional trauma.



RESULTS: A total of 54 patellar dislocations were identified with a patient age of 14 years (range 9-18 years). A mild valgus configuration was found in 39% of the cases, on average normal torsion, a tibial tuberosity-trochlea groove (TTTG) distance of 17 mm (range 8-24mm), with 41% a high proportion of patella alta and a trochlear deformity in 57%. Only 20% of the children had no relevant predispositions. The trivial traumas showed the highest proportion of recurrent dislocations with 50% and in the other accident categories the proportion of first dislocations was >75%. In the fall cohort the rate of children without relevant predisposition was highest.



CONCLUSION: The predisposition rate in infantile patellar dislocations is high; however, falls are always significant accident events as well as medial direct impact. Torsional trauma is also a significant causative factor, unless high-grade trochlear dysplasia is present, whereas trivial traumas are not.



Hintergrund



Für Patellaluxationen sind zahlreiche prädisponierende Faktoren bekannt. Ob diese oder das Trauma die wesentliche Ursache sind, ist häufig unklar.

Fragestellung



Untersucht wurde, ob die Analyse von Unfallmechanismus und anatomischer Prädisposition bei kindlichen Patellaluxationen eine Aussage zur Ursächlichkeit erlaubt.

Methodik



Retrospektive Kohortenstudie, Evidenzlevel III. Betrachtet wurden hausinterne Berufsgenossenschafts(BG)-Fälle mit der Diagnose Patellaluxation bei ≤18-Jährigen, und deskriptiv bzgl. demografischer und prädisponierender Gesichtspunkte sowie Unfallinformationen ausgewertet. Die Unfallhergänge wurden in Subgruppen unterteilt: Direktanprall, Bagatelltrauma, Sturz, Verdrehtrauma.

Ergebnisse



Es wurden 54 Patellaluxationen identifiziert, bei einem Patientenalter von 14 Jahren (Range 9-18 Jahre). In 39 % der Fälle fanden sich eine milde Valgusachse, im Mittel normwertige Torsionen, ein Tuberositas-tibiae-Trochleagrube(TTTG)-Wert von 17 mm (Range 8-24 mm), mit 41 % ein hoher Patella-alta-Anteil und zu 57 % eine Trochleadeformität. Lediglich 20 % der Kinder wiesen keine relevanten Prädispositionen auf. Die Bagatelltraumata zeigten den höchsten Anteil der Redizivluxationen mit 50 %, bei den übrigen Unfallkategorien betrug der Anteil der Erstluxationen >75 %. In der Sturzkohorte war die Rate der Kinder ohne relevante Prädisposition am größten.

Schlussfolgerung



Der Prädispositionsanteil bei kindlichen Luxationen ist hoch. Stürze sind jedoch immer wesentliche Unfallereignisse, ebenso der mediale Direktanprall. Das Verdrehtrauma ist, sofern keine hochgradige Trochleadysplasie vorliegt, ebenfalls wesentlich ursächlich, Bagatelltraumen hingegen nicht.

Language: de