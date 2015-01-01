SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yau JHY, Wong JYH, Fong DYT. Violence Vict. 2021; 36(4): 479-492.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-D-19-00082

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) exists in various forms including physical, psychological, sexual, and economic. Although abundant literature documented the association between physical, psychological, or sexual violence with the associated mental well-being outcomes on survivors, the literature on economic violence, and its consequences were insufficient. In the past, most of the literature captured economic abuse within the scope of psychological abuse. However, different from psychological abuse, survivors of economic abuse may directly suffer from deteriorating economic well-being. Therefore, there is a need to explicitly investigate economic abuse. This paper aims to critically appraise and summarize the instruments of economic abuse and the associated mental well-being outcomes on women. This study highlights the lack of vigorous study in the area and also an underreporting of the negative impact of economic abuse. The implications and future research directions are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

economic abuse; instruments; literature review; mental well-being

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print