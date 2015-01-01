Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a major global public health issue due to its short- and long-term adverse effects on women's health. Little is known about the factors associated with physical and emotional violence among female school students in Ethiopia. We determined the magnitude and risk factors of emotional violence, physical violence, sexual violence, and any form of GBV among 1,199 female school students in eastern Ethiopia using the facilitated self-administered questionnaires. The prevalence of any form of GBV in the past 12 months was 53.04% (95% CI: 50.22-55.87). Around 52% (95% CI: 47.61-55.54) of respondents indicated they had experienced all three forms of GBV. The prevalence of emotional violence in the past 12 months was 43.04% (95% CI: 40.22-45.84), physical violence was 43.79% (95% CI: 40.94-46.59), and sexual violence was 31.44% (95% CI: 28.81-34.07). Having a boyfriend, being married, not receiving enough pocket money from family, witnessing violence as a child, using alcohol, being sexually active, and discussing reproductive health with family increased the risk of any form of GBV in the past 12 months. This suggests that early intervention and support to mitigate the long-term adverse impacts of GBV are needed.

